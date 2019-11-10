National

Terrorist killed in ongoing operation in J&K’s Bandipora

In this photo of March 22, Army jawans are seen guarding an encounter site in Bandipora, North Kashmir

In this photo of March 22, Army jawans are seen guarding an encounter site in Bandipora, North Kashmir   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

‘The gunfight started when security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village following specific information about the presence of some terrorists.’

Security forces killed a terrorist in a village in Bandipora district of north Kashmir during an operation on Sunday, officials said.

A gunfight between security forces and terrorists was still under way in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar.

The encounter started when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists, the officials said.

They said the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated, and in the ensuing gunfight, a terrorist was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist killed is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

