GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encounter breaks out in Jammu’s Reasi

The fresh encounter comes at a time when J&K is preparing for the second phase of elections on September 25

Published - September 21, 2024 01:07 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
The police have not revealed the number of militants trapped at the encounter site. File.

The police have not revealed the number of militants trapped at the encounter site. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter broke out between hiding militants and security forces in Reasi on Friday (September 20, 2024) afternoon.

“On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 13:00 hours today (Friday). A contact has been established (with the hiding militants) at the Shikari area, Chassana,” a police spokesman said.

The police have not revealed the number of militants trapped at the encounter site. “The anti-militancy operation is on in the area,” the police said.

The fresh encounter comes at a time when J&K is preparing for the second phase of elections on September 25. 

Published - September 21, 2024 01:07 am IST

Related Topics

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.