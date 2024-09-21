Encounter breaks out in Jammu’s Reasi

An encounter broke out between hiding militants and security forces in Reasi on Friday (September 20, 2024) afternoon.

“On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 13:00 hours today (Friday). A contact has been established (with the hiding militants) at the Shikari area, Chassana,” a police spokesman said.

The police have not revealed the number of militants trapped at the encounter site. “The anti-militancy operation is on in the area,” the police said.

The fresh encounter comes at a time when J&K is preparing for the second phase of elections on September 25.