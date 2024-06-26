ADVERTISEMENT

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K’s Doda

Updated - June 26, 2024 11:48 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 11:37 am IST - Bhaderwah/Jammu

The gunfitght erupeted after an intensified search and cordon operation by the police along with the Army and CRPF following twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on June 11 and 12.

PTI

Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter broke out on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, between terrorists and security forces in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police officials said.

The gunfight started in Bajaad village in Gandoh area around 9.50 am amid intensified search and cordon operation by the police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on June 11 and 12, the officials said.

Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11, while a policeman was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota top in Gandoh area the next day.

₹5 lakh cash reward announced

Following the twin attacks, security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakhs each on four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated and operating in the district.

The police, assisted by security forces, launched an operation in the village of Sinoo panchayat but came under heavy fire from the hiding terrorists, the official said.

The exchange of fire was still going on when last reports were received, they added.

