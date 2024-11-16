ADVERTISEMENT

5 Maoists killed, two security men injured in Bastar encounter

Updated - November 16, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Raipur

The bodies of five Maoists and a cache of firearms have been recovered from the spot.

PTI

A gunfight broke out in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

Five Maoists were killed and two security personnel injured in an anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday (November 16, 2024), a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 a.m. in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) are involved in the operation, he said.

The bodies of five Maoists and a cache of firearms have been recovered from the spot so far, the official said, adding that a search operation is still under way in the area.

Also Read | Jungles of Chhattisgarh drenched in red

Two security personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. They have been shifted to the state capital Raipur for treatment and are out of danger, he said.

Including this incident, the bodies of 197 Maoists have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in the State’s Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Kanker and Narayanpur, police said.

