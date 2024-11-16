 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5 Maoists killed, two security men injured in Bastar encounter

The bodies of five Maoists and a cache of firearms have been recovered from the spot.

Updated - November 16, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
A gunfight broke out in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

A gunfight broke out in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

Five Maoists were killed and two security personnel injured in an anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday (November 16, 2024), a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 a.m. in a forest in north Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) are involved in the operation, he said.

The bodies of five Maoists and a cache of firearms have been recovered from the spot so far, the official said, adding that a search operation is still under way in the area.

Also Read | Jungles of Chhattisgarh drenched in red

Two security personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. They have been shifted to the state capital Raipur for treatment and are out of danger, he said.

Including this incident, the bodies of 197 Maoists have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in the State’s Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Kanker and Narayanpur, police said.

Published - November 16, 2024 12:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.