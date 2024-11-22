Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday (November 22, 2024), a senior police official said.

The gunfight started in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of Bhejji police station when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said

An intermittent exchange of fire is still underway and as per preliminary information, some Naxalites have been gunned down in the encounter, he said, adding that further details are awaited.