8 Naxalites, one security personnel killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Updated - June 15, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Narayanpur

Two other security personnel sustained injuries in the incident

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight Naxalites and one security personnel were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, June 15, 2024, police said.

Two other security personnel sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

The gunfight broke out this morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts — Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon — was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official in Raipur said.

The exchange of fire is still underway, he added.

"Eight Naxalites have been killed in the face-off so far. One jawan was martyred in the gunfight and two others suffered injuries," he added.

The operation involving the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts, the Special Task Force (STF) and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched on June 12, he said.

Further details are awaited, he added.

