Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Several Naxalites are reported to be either killed or injured in the skirmish, police sources said.

Published - June 15, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Narayanpur

PTI
Security personnel during the search operation following the encounter between security forces and Naxals, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. File photo

Security personnel during the search operation following the encounter between security forces and Naxals, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, June 15, 2024, police said.

Also read: 29 Maoists shot dead in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Several Naxalites are reported to be either killed or injured in the skirmish, they said.

The gunfight broke out this morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts - Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon - was out on an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

The exchange of fire is still underway, he added.

The operation involving the personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts, Special Task Force (STF) and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched on June 12, he said.

Further details are awaited, he added.

