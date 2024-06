An encounter started between militants and security in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on June 3.

A police spokesman said personnel of the police and security forces have cordoned off the encounter spot.

An exchange of fire started early in the morning when the security forces were searching for militants hiding in Pulwama’s Nihama area.

The number of militants hiding in the area could not be ascertained immediately.

More details to follow...

