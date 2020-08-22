Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla

Srinagar

22 August 2020 12:20 IST

An officer said as the forces were conducting the searches at Kreeri in Baramulla, militants fired upon them.

An encounter broke out with hiding militants during an anti-militancy operation of the security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday.

Preliminary reports suggested that one militant was killed in the ongoing encounter. However, the police sources said it has not recovered the body so far.

The gunfight between the militants and the security forces is on in Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to the police.

A joint team of the Police, Army's 52RR and CRPF's 176BN is carrying out the operation.

This is the second such encounter in Kreeri this week. Earlier, five security personnel and three militants, includin two 'commanders', were killed in the area.