Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla

Army jawans rush towards encounter site at Kreeri, Baramulla. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the officer said. The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, he added.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2020 12:21:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/encounter-breaks-out-between-security-forces-militants-in-baramulla/article32419285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

