National

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in south Kashmir

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir during the night following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight, he added.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 9:24:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/encounter-breaks-out-between-security-forces-and-militants-in-south-kashmir/article31714224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY