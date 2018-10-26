Two militants, three soldiers dead in J&K

In stepped-up operations in the Kashmir Valley, security forces killed two more militants in Sopore town of Baramulla on Friday, while three soldiers were killed in separate incidents in the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said the two militants were encircled during a search operation in the Pazalpora area of the town on Friday morning. The operation was launched “on credible input about the presence of armed militants in the area”.

“As the search operation was going on, the hiding militants opened fire. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were neutralised. Two weapons were also recovered,” the police said.

The operation was led by the Army. In the initial exchange of fire, Lance Naik Brijesh Kumar, 32, of the Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles was injured. He died of injuries in hospital. Lance Naik Kumar from Himachal Pradesh joined the Army in 2004.

The authorities closed all educational institutions in Baramulla after the encounter. The two slain militants were identified as Minhajul Mohiudin of Brath Kalan Sopore and Akeel Sofi of Baramulla. “They were involved in attacks on the security forces,” the police said.

Last rites

Hundreds of locals participated in the last rites of the slain militants. There were sporadic clashes between protesters and security forces in north Kashmir.

An Army spokesman said one soldier was killed in an attack by militants on a camp at Tral in Pulwama on Thursday evening.

Sepoy Ngamsiamliana, 23, was killed during a stand-off attack on an Army camp at Luragam village in Tral, the Army said. He hailed from village Rengtekawn in Kolasib, Mizoram, and had joined Army in 2013. Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

It claimed that its cadre used sniper rifles to attack the camp.

Protesters throw stones

One soldier injured in stone-throwing in Anantnag died on Friday in an Army hospital.

The Army spokesman said Sepoy Rajendra Singh, 22, was part of a Quick Reaction Team which was providing security cover to a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy on Thursday.

“Around 6 p.m., when the convoy was passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction near NH-44, a few youth hurled stones at the vehicle and Singh was injured after being hit by a stone directly on the head,” said the spokesman.

Sepoy Singh was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital “but unfortunately succumbed to the injury”. Deceased Singh hailed from village Badena in Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand, and had joined Army in 2016.

The Army paid tributes to the three deceased soldiers at a ceremony held at Srinagar’s Badami Bagh. It was attended by Lt. Gen A.K. Bhatt, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps, and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.

“The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours,” said the spokesman.

Violent protests in south Kashmir

Fierce clashes broke out in parts of south Kashmir on Friday as hundreds of locals participated in the last rites of four militants killed in an encounter at Anantnag’s Arwani area on Thursday.

Slain militants, identified as Sahir Makroo, Owais Ahmad Lone, Muzamil Magray and Amir Tantray, hailed from Anantnag and Kulgam.

Scores of civilians were injured in the clashes. The shutdown in the area brought life to a standstill.

“Around 20 protesters with multiple injuries were treated at the local hospital,” said Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam Dr. G.M. Bhat.

In Srinagar, no Friday prayers were allowed at historic Jamia Masjid. Separatists were planning a protest march after the prayers. Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar’s Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Khanyar areas.