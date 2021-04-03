National

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K’s Shopian district

A file picture of Army jawans at an encounter site in Shopian district of south Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on April 3, police said in Srinagar.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forest area of Choor Ki Gali in Herpora of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who then retaliated.

The gunfight is still underway, the official added.

