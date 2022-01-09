National

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Kulgam district

Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
PTI Srinagar 09 January 2022 18:14 IST
Updated: 09 January 2022 18:14 IST

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora village of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing on the security forces, he said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the spokesman added.

This is a developing story.

