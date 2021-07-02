National

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K's Pulwama

Army jawans stand at an encounter site in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
PTI Srinagar 02 July 2021 06:48 IST
Updated: 02 July 2021 07:09 IST

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, July 2, 2021 police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

The official said three to four ultras were believed to be trapped in the encounter.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he said.

