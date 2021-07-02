National

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K's Pulwama

Army jawans stand at an encounter site in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, July 2, 2021 police said.

Also Read
Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane. File

Developing capabilities to deal with drone threat: Army Chief

 

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

The official said three to four ultras were believed to be trapped in the encounter.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2021 7:09:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/encounter-breaks-out-between-militants-and-security-forces-in-jks-pulwama/article35090237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY