Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar

04 January 2022 12:40 IST

Cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district turned into an encounter, a police official said

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 4, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

He said there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

