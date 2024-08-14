ADVERTISEMENT

Encounter breaks out at Doda district’s Patnitop

Published - August 14, 2024 12:22 am IST - SRINAGAR

A Jammu-based spokesman of the Army’s White Knight Corps said contact was established with the terrorists and operations were in progress to neutralise them

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter between the security forces and hiding militants, fourth in the past four days, broke out in Doda district’s Patnitop area on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Jammu-based spokesman of the Army’s White Knight Corps said contact was established with the terrorists and operations were in progress to neutralise them.

J&K encounter: Three days on, anti-terror operations fail to track down militants

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Akar Forest near Patnitop,” the spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This anti-militancy operation has been named as Operation Assar. It’s the fourth such operation against hiding militants since Saturday. Security forces engaged three groups of militants in Anantnag, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts since Saturday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed in the Anantnag gunfight. However, no militants could be traced after the firefight.

Earlier in the day, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, along with GOC CIF (Romeo) and GOC Ace of Spades Division, visited forward areas along the Line of Control and hinterland to review the current security situation.

An Army spokesman said the officers emphasised on the importance of Army’s operations to ensure peace and stability, working in close coordination and synergy with other security agencies in the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US