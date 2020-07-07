Militant killed, 3 security personnel injured, in ongoing Pulwama encounter

Srinagar

07 July 2020 07:45 IST

The encounter started when a joint team of Police, Army’s 53 RR and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in Goosu village

Three security personnel, including two soldiers and one policeman, were injured and one militant was killed in an ongoing operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“The operation is on,” a senior police officer said.

The encounter started when a joint team of Police, Army’s 53 RR and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in Goosu village, following a specific input about the presence of the militants.

“The militants fired when we zeroed in,” the police said.

One militant was believed dead and the body was yet to be retrieved, the police said.

Two to three militants were believed to be hiding in the area.