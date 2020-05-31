National

Encounter between security forces and militants ends in south Kashmir

Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 31 May 2020 09:21 IST
Updated: 31 May 2020 11:47 IST

Two to three militants were believed trapped at Poshkreeri in Anantnag

Firing between militants and security forces, which started on Sunday morning, has stopped at the encounter site in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, according to police officials.

An official said no fresh contact was established after the first exchange of fire with the hiding militants at Poshkreeri in Anantnag.

Two to three militants were believed trapped in the area which has been cordoned off.

Search operation in the area was on to track the militants. No bodies had been recovered so far, police officials said.

The security forces are yet to officially call off the operation.

Internet remains suspended in Anantnag as a precautionary measure.

