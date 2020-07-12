National

Encounter between militants and security forces in J&K’s Baramulla

Security personnel launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in the Reban area of Sopore town

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, police said.

Security personnel launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in the Reban area of Sopore town following information on presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 4.00 a.m. on Sunday when the hiding militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

