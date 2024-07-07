With 2 more killed, 6 militants dead in long operation at Kulgam

The death toll of militants, trapped at two encounter sites in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, rose to six on July 7, as the anti-militancy operation continued in the district for the second consecutive day. Two soldiers were also killed in the firefight with the militants.

Separately, one soldier was injured in a militant attack at Rajouri.

“There were two encounters at two separate places. The bodies of six terrorists have been recovered so far,” J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain said, adding that this was a milestone achievement.

The J&K Police and the Indian Army continue to carry out combing operations at the encounter sites in Kulgam’s Chinigam and Motergam areas, where security forces, including the police and the Indian Army, circled two locations and engaged hiding militants in firefights on Saturday.

“Once the operation is fully over, we will be able to find out the identities and affiliation of the slain terrorists,” Mr. Swain said.

The DGP said security agencies would be able to take the fight to its “logical conclusion soon, even though the enemy won’t stop from its activities”.

Two soldiers were also killed in the twin gunfights. Officials said one died in the Chinigam encounter, and another in the Motergam gunfight. They were identified as Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar.

The Chinar Corps Commander, the J&K Chief Secretary, and the J&K DGP paid homage to the deceased members of the security forces. “Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both bravehearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being,” a spokesperson of the Army said.’

Soldier injured in Rajouri attack

One soldier was injured as militants mounted an attack on an Army installation in Rajouri on Sunday.

Officials said militants fired at an Army camp in the Manjakot area at Galuthi in Rajouri. A search operation was launched after the attack to trace the militants.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Security personnel manning the camp retaliated. One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire that continued for half-an-hour.