Employment opportunities are rising: Labour Minister

New Delhi

12 February 2022 22:01 IST

Bhupender Yadav inaugurated two ESIC management dashboards

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday claimed that employment opportunities are on the rise. He was speaking at the 187th meeting of the ESIC in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Minister inaugurated two ESIC management dashboards — construction project and hospital dashboards. The health dashboard will give key information at a glance related to the performance of the ESI hospital. It will also provide the viewers the occupancy and OPD footfall at the hospital dashboard. The construction dashboard will give key information about various construction projects. Mr. Yadav stressed that both dashboards will not only help in better monitoring but also result in efficient and effective implementation.

He also announced that health check-up of labourers will be conducted by the ESIC hospitals and factories. The MSME clusters will be considered as a unit and the ESIC will coordinate with them for preventive health check-ups of the workers. The health check-ups will be conducted in 15 cities as part of the ongoing pilot project.

The Minister said pending projects of the ESIC will be expedited and construction work of the hospitals and doctors and staff availability will be taken care of.