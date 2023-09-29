Employers get three months’ time to validate joint options for higher PF pension

September 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Employees Pension Fund Organisation (EPFO) on September 29 has extended the time for employers to upload and validate the joint options and wage details of employees for higher provident fund pension. The employers will get another three months for completing the process and the revised last date is December 31. The deadline for submitting the joint options was Saturday.

To implement the Supreme Court order of November 4, 2022 on the matter of higher PF pension, the EPFO had launched a window in the members’ portal to submit joint options for employees from February 26 till May 3. Considering the representations of the employees, the time limit was initially extended to June 26, and again to July 11. The EPFO said it had received 17.49 lakh applications for validation of option and joint options till July 11. For employers, the last date again was extended to September 30 after representations from employers and employers’ associations.

“Now, many representations have been received from employers and employers’ associations wherein requests have been made to extend further time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners and members. 5.52 lakh applications for validation of option and joint options are still pending with employers, as on September 29,” the EPFO said in a release. It added that the request has been considered sympathetically and the Chairman, Central Board of Trustees, has extended the time for the employers to submit wage details etc., till December 31.