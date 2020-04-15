Employers get one month extension for filing March PF returns

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry on Wednesday said employers who had paid salaries for March would be given an additional month to file the electronic challan cum return (ECR) for provident fund (PF) contributions, with the deadline being extended till May 15.

The decision was taken due to the “unprecedented situation created by COVID-19 and the lockdown”, the Ministry said in a statement. Normally, the due date for remitting contributions and administrative charges for March is April 15.

“The decision of the Ministry of Labour and Employment is to support and provide relief to employers of establishments which have disbursed wages for March 2020 to its employees and an incentive to employers for wage payment to employees during COVID-19 pandemic...This relief will benefit about 6 lakh establishments to file ECRs without default by paying salary to about 5 crore employees,” the statement said.

The employers will have to declare the date of disbursement of wages for March in the ECR, it said, adding that no penalty would be imposed for payments before May 15.