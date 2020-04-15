Employers get extension for filing ESI contribution

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has extended the deadline for employers to file ESI contributions for February and March to May 15, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The country is dealing with a very challenging situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many establishments are temporarily closed and workers are unable to work,” the Ministry said.

As a relief measure, the ESIC has provided the extension and will not charge any penalty or interest for the period, it said.

Earlier, the ESIC had extended the period for filing contributions for the months of February and March till April 15 and May 15 respectively.

This move will benefit the 3.49 crore workers insured under ESI and 12,11,174 employers, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, for the welfare of workers hit by the lockdown, the Ministry said in another statement that it had set up 20 control rooms that workers could call for help with “wage-related grievances”.