Emphasis of NPR launched by Cong. was on ‘residency’ and not ‘citizenship’, says Chidambaram

Congress senior leader and Former Union Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram addressing a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi on December 05, 2019.

Congress senior leader and Former Union Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram addressing a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi on December 05, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress MP dares BJP government to unequivocally say that they had no intention to link the NRC with the NPR

Former Home Minister and Congress MP P. Chidambaram asserted that the emphasis of the National Population Register (NPR) launched in 2010 by the UPA government was on “residency” and not “citizenship”.

The BJP had on Wednesday released a video clip of the launch of the NPR in 2010 where Mr. Chidambaram had said that an exercise like this had not been attempted anywhere in the world. He sought to highlight the differences in the UPA-era NPR and the present version through a series of tweets.

“We were enumerating the ‘usual residents’ of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship,” he said.

He added that the NPR was to aid the preparation of the 2011census. “Every usual resident was to be enumerated irrespective of his or her religion or place of birth,” he added.

The most important difference between the two was that there was no mention of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The BJP-led government has a larger and more sinister agenda and that is why the NPR approved by them yesterday is very dangerous and different in terms of the TEXT as well as the CONTEXT of NPR 2010,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

He dared the BJP government to unequivocally say that they had no intention to link the NRC with the NPR.

“If the BJP’s motives are bona fide, let the government unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and have no intention of linking it to the controversial NRC,” he added.

