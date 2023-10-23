HamberMenu
Emoluments governed by terms of service: Army on grant to next of kin of Agniveer killed in Siachen

The Army paid tribute to the fallen Agniveer, an operator who lost his life in the terrains of the Siachen glacier

October 23, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps carry the mortal remains of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, an operator who lost his life in the service of duty amid the treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier, during the wreath-laying ceremony, on October 22, 2023

Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps carry the mortal remains of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, an operator who lost his life in the service of duty amid the treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier, during the wreath-laying ceremony, on October 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Expressing support for the bereaved family of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, the Indian Army on Sunday sought to clear the air on compensation to the next of kin, saying that the same is " governed by the relevant terms & conditions of service of the soldier". Agniveer Laxman laid down his life in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army posted from its X handle on Sunday

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army) stated that "in view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the Next of Kin of the deceased, it was important to clarify that emoluments due to the Next of Kin were governed by the relevant terms and conditions of service of the soldier".

"As per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, emoluments authorised to a deceased battle casualty will comprise : Non-contributory insurance sum, amounting to Rs 48 lakh. Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the Govt, and interest thereon. Ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh. Pay of balance tenure from date of death till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh in the instant case). Contribution of Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. Immediate financial assistance of Rs 30 thousand from Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA)," the ADG PI wrote.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Army paid tribute to the fallen Agniveer, an operator who lost his life in the terrains of the Siachen glacier. Offering its condolences to the kin, the Army's Fire and Fury Corps posted on X, "Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again. All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen, and offer deepest condolences to the family."

