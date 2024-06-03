Emirates President says bilateral seat rights are an inter-governmental issue

Bilateral seat arrangement for airlines of Dubai and India is an “inter-governmental” issue, said Emirates President Tim Clark. “These are inter-governmental issues that need to be resolved by the government alone. We just execute the policy,” Mr. Clark said on the sidelines of the 80th Annual General Meeting of the International Airlines Transport Association (IATA) in Dubai.

He was responding to a question on media reports that the Indian government was planning to propose a 1:4 seat exchange to Dubai, which would mean Dubai carriers get 1 seat for every four Dubai gives Indian carriers.

Dubai has demanded that the air service agreement it signed with the government of India in 2014, which allows its airlines to mount 66,000 seats to routes to India be raised by another 50,000.

Last year he had, in a strongly worded language, warned that India’s decision to not review its bilateral seat capacity would harm its people and airlines. “If you don’t expand the capacity, the losers will be people who want to go there- the Indian citizens. Carriers will lose $800 to $900 million worth of income every year, by not taking that growth up to where we think it should be today,” Mr Clark said in March last year. He had also said that India’s reluctance was ironic because of the hugely “exciting” times and “enthusiasm” in the India story.