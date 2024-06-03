GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Emirates President says bilateral seat rights are an inter-governmental issue

Published - June 03, 2024 09:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra 11138

Bilateral seat arrangement for airlines of Dubai and India is an “inter-governmental” issue, said Emirates President Tim Clark. “These are inter-governmental issues that need to be resolved by the government alone. We just execute the policy,” Mr. Clark said on the sidelines of the 80th Annual General Meeting of the International Airlines Transport Association (IATA) in Dubai.

He was responding to a question on media reports that the Indian government was planning to propose a 1:4 seat exchange to Dubai, which would mean Dubai carriers get 1 seat for every four Dubai gives Indian carriers.

Dubai has demanded that the air service agreement it signed with the government of India in 2014, which allows its airlines to mount 66,000 seats to routes to India be raised by another 50,000.

Last year he had, in a strongly worded language, warned that India’s decision to not review its bilateral seat capacity would harm its people and airlines. “If you don’t expand the capacity, the losers will be people who want to go there- the Indian citizens. Carriers will lose $800 to $900 million worth of income every year, by not taking that growth up to where we think it should be today,” Mr Clark said in March last year. He had also said that India’s reluctance was ironic because of the hugely “exciting” times and “enthusiasm” in the India story. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.