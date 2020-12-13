Eminent Sanskrit scholar Bannanje Govindacharya passes away in Udupi

Noted Sanskrit scholar and eminent discourser Bannanje Govindacharya passed away at his residence in Ambalpady in Udupi on Sunday. He was 84 and is survived by four daughters. Govindacharya had lost his son a few days ago.
A Padma Shri awardee, he had edited the weekly magazine of Kannada daily Udayavani for some years during the 1970s.
As a discourser he had presented a number of discourses on varied topics in different parts of the country and abroad. His commentaries on Vishnu Sahasranama are well known.
He had written several books on Sanskrit language, literature, culture, philosophy which have a wide subject base and design. The scholar had written Sanskrit commentary to several works of Madhwacharya, including Anandamala, Vayustuti, Vishnustuti.
He had translated works like Madhwaramayana and Mangalashtaka to Kannada. Also, beginning from Purushasukta and Srisukta, he had published several writings on the Upanishads, Bhagavadgita as well as several essays on various philosophical texts.
