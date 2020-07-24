Eminent danseuse Amala Shankar passes away at 101 in Kolkata

Eminent danseuse and choreographer Amala Shankar passed away in Kolkata on Friday. She was 101 and died of age-related ailments.
Wife of classical dancer Uday Shankar, she was awarded the West Bengal government’s Banga Bibhusan award in 2011 for her contributions to art.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing condolences, said that Amala Shankar had achieved international acclaim rising over boundaries of State and country through the form of dance.
A number of representatives of the State government, including Minister Indranil Sen, arrived at the residence of the artist in Kolkata’s Kasba area to offer their last respects.
Born Amala Nandy in 1919, she met Uday Shankar in Paris in 1931 when she was just 12 and married him in 1942. Her first performance was in Kaliya Daman staged in Belgium in 1931. She acted in the film Kalpana (1948) written, co-produced and directed by Uday Shankar.
The film revolves around a young dancer's dream to set up a dance academy. A versatile woman, she took to painting. Amala Shankar remained active till her nineties. Her last performance was the dance drama Sita Swayamvar at the age of 92, where she played the role of King Janaka. Sreenanda Shankar, granddaughter of the artist, said the family celebrated her grandmother’s birthday last month. “This is the end of an era,” Ms. Shankar wrote on social media.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath