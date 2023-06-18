Emergency dark era in country's history: PM Modi

June 18, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 said the Emergency was a dark era in the country's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy.

He asserted that India is the mother of democracy which holds democratic values and the Constitution supreme and, therefore, "we cannot forget June 25 when Emergency was imposed on us".

Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Mr. Modi also lauded India's increasing capability to deal with natural disasters as he expressed confidence that the people of Kutch will quickly recover from the devastation caused by cyclone Biparjoy.

The Prime Minister said after the devastating earthquake two decades ago, people had expressed doubts about whether Kutch will be able to recover from the destruction.

But the people of Kutch recovered from the disaster, he said.

Mr. Modi also said that in the last few years, India's disaster management capability has increased and it is becoming an example.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on June 15 evening, leaving a trail of destruction in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister said this time he is holding his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast on June 18 instead of the last Sunday of the month as he will be travelling to the United States next week.

Mr. Modi said during his visit, he will get an opportunity to participate in the International Yoga Day programme at the UN headquarters in New York.

"I appeal to all of you to adopt yoga in your life and make it part of daily routine," the Prime Minister said.

India has set a target of eradicating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 and ‘Ni-kshay Mitra’ has taken charge of this movement against the disease, said Mr. Modi

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative) has been implemented by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

“India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. Ni-kshay Mitra has taken charge of this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. This is the true strength of India. The youth is also contributing to achieving the target of eradicating TB by 2025,” he added.

Remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi said, “Along with the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, there is a lot to learn from his governance and his management skills. The works done by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, especially regarding water management and the navy, increase the pride of Indian history even today.”

“The forts built by him, even after so many centuries, are still standing proudly in the middle of the sea,” he added.

Praising the efforts of people reviving a river in U.P., PM Modi said, “In the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, people have revived an extinct river. The river’s source is also being developed as an Amrit Sarovar.”

(With inputs from ANI)

