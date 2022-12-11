Embrace the new technological drift in warfare: Lt. Gen. to new officers

December 11, 2022 06:07 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

As many as 344 Gentlemen Cadets of 151 regular course and 134 technical graduate course, including 30 Gentlemen Cadets from eleven friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, on Saturday. The newly-inducted officers were given a piece of advice by Lt. Gen. Yogendra Dimri to embrace new technologies like nano-technology and drones, which he said were the new generation weapons used in warfare.

Lt. Gen. Dimri while reviewing the parade, congratulated the Gentlemen Cadets on the successful completion of their training at the IMA. He also complimented the instructors and Gentlemen Cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout as well as the crisp, synergised drill movements indicating high standards of training and discipline, imbibed by the young leaders.

“While you all have been given the finest training of warfare at the IMA, I just want to tell you that nanotechnology and drones are the new realities of warfare and our future generations in the armed forces must be prepared to face and confront such attacks,” added Mr Dimri.

He exhorted that the advancement in technology had often been driven by military dynamics, and that the modern day military leader must embrace this technological drift and understand the seamless synergy required between men and machines.

The Reviewing Officer also complimented the foreign Gentlemen Cadets.

The Reviewing Officer also presented the coveted award of the Sword of Honour to the the newly-inducted officer Pawan Kumar. Mr. Kumar also recieved the gold medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing first in the Order of Merit.

On the day of the passing out parade, the Gentlemen Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal to put up an excellent show, marching with perfection to the Military tunes of `Sare Jahan Se Achha’ and `Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, with pride and élan reflecting in each step. They knew that their parents and loved ones were witnessing each move with great pride and affection including those watching the live coverage on all media platforms, across the globe.

