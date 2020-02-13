National

Embassy providing all assistance to Indians on board cruise ship off Japan coast: Jaishankar

The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship. | File

The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship. | File   | Photo Credit: AP

A total of 138 Indians, including passengers and crew, are on board the quarantined ship

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said the Indian mission in Tokyo is providing all assistance to the crew and passengers of the cruise ship that has been quarantined off the Japanese coast in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Two Indian crew on board the cruise ship ‘Diamond Princess’ have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

“2 Indian crew members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Will keep you updated,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“Our Embassy @IndianEmbTokyo is in constant touch with the crew and passengers of Diamond Princess off Yokohama, Japan, rendering all necessary support & assistance. Passengers & crew are currently quarantined by Japanese authorities,” he said.

 

Also read | Japan cruise ship virus cases jump to 175 including quarantine officer

The cruise ship with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the virus on the ship.

A total of 138 Indians, including passengers and crew, were on board the ship.

Comments
