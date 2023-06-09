‘Embarrassed’ Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar ask NCERT to drop their name as advisors 

June 09, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Political scientists Suhas Palshikar and Yogendra Yadav urged in a letter addressed to the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to remove their names as chief advisors of Political Science textbooks for Class 9 to 12.

In the letter sent to NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani, Swaraj India leader Yadav and academician Palshikar said, “If NCERT did consult other experts for deciding on these cuts and deletions, we explicitly state that we fully disagree with them in this regard. These modifications were never discussed with us or even disclosed.”

They claimed that the “rationalised texts” had been “mutilated beyond recognition” and that they were “embarrassed” to be associated with these textbooks.

Paragraphs about Hindu radicals’ attempts to kill Mahatma Gandhi and the ban placed on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after his death were among those removed by the NCERT. It also removed material on Gujarat riots of 2002 and the Mughal reign in India, among other things.

Mr. Palshikar and Mr. Yadav wrote, “As academics who were naturally involved in the creation of these textbooks, we are ashamed that our names should be mentioned as primary advisors to these mangled and academically dysfunctional textbooks. We want to make it clear that we completely oppose the process of changing the text in the guise of rationalisation.”

Their letter added, “Both of us would like to distance ourselves from these textbooks and request the NCERT to drop our names… We request you to give effect to this request immediately and ensure that our names are not used in the soft copies of the textbooks available at the NCERT websites as well as in the subsequent print editions.”

Mr. Palshikar and Mr. Yadav said that they could not see any pedagogic rationale behind the deletions by the NCERT.

“Textbooks cannot and should not be shaped in this blatantly partisan manner and should not quell the spirit of critique and questioning among students of social sciences,” the letter continued.

“These textbooks as they stand now do not serve the purpose of training students of political science (in) both principles of politics and the broad patterns of political dynamics that have occurred over time,” the letter further states.

