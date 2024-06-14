GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: SC seeks NIA's stand on activist's plea seeking interim bail

The NIA had challenged in the Supreme Court the September 21 order of the Bombay High Court granting bail to Mahesh Raut

Updated - June 14, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Indian Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi December 7, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Indian Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi December 7, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo | Photo Credit: B MATHUR

The Supreme Court on June 14 asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take instructions on a plea filed by activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking interim bail to attend rituals following the death of his grandmother.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih posted the matter for hearing on June 21.

The cases and charges against the Bhima Koregaon 16 | Explained

"Funeral was on May 26 so what ceremonies are left? You have not given any details as to when they would be," the bench asked the counsel appearing for Mr. Raut. Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for Mr.Raut, submitted that this is an interim bail plea to go to Gadchiroli to attend the ceremonies after the death of his grandmother.

The top court in September last year extended the stay granted by the Bombay High Court on the implementation of its verdict granting bail to Mr. Raut.

The NIA had earlier challenged in the top court the September 21 order of the Bombay High Court granting bail to 33-year-old Mr. Raut, who was arrested in June 2018 and is presently lodged in judicial custody at the Taloja prison.

After the Bombay High Court had pronounced its verdict on September 21, the counsel representing the NIA had sought the stay on the operation of its order to enable the probe agency to challenge it before the Supreme Court. The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune Police was funded by Maoists.

The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged. The case was later probed by the NIA.

