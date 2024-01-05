GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elgar Parishad case | Supreme Court extends stay imposed by Bombay High Court on order granting bail to Gautam Navlakha

A Bench of Justices M. M. Sundresh and S. V. N. Bhatti also directed the top court’s Registry to place before CJI Chandrachud the NIA’s plea to decide on tagging the petition with cases of other accused.

January 05, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Activist Gautam Navlakha. File

Activist Gautam Navlakha. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on January 5 extended the stay imposed by the Bombay High Court on the operation of its order granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A Bench of Justices M. M. Sundresh and S. V. N. Bhatti also directed the top court's Registry to place before Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea to decide on tagging the petition with cases of other accused. The Supreme Court said it was not inclined to say anything on the merits of the case.

The Bombay High Court had on December 19 last year granted bail to Mr. Navlakha but stayed its order for three weeks after the NIA sought time to file an appeal in the top court.

Mr. Navlakha, who was arrested in August 2018, was in November last year permitted by the Supreme Court to be placed under house arrest. He is currently residing in Navi Mumbai.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claim triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city. As many as 16 activists have been arrested in the case and five of them are currently out on bail.

Related Topics

politics / politics (general) / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.