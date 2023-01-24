Eleven children conferred with PM’s national award

January 24, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2023 on 11 children, including one with a rare bone disorder who is now an accomplished singer and a youngster who jumped into a river to save the life of a woman.

Rohan Ramachandra Bahir jumped into the Domri river in Rajouri to save the life of a 43-year-old woman who had slipped while washing clothes. He was awarded in the Bravery category for his exemplary courage.

Aadithya Suresh who suffers from a rare bone disorder since birth has become an accomplished singer performing in over 500 shows. He was awarded in the category of Arts and Culture.

Others awarded in the Arts and Culture category were M. Gauravi Reddy for being the young classical dancer to be nominated in the International Dance Council of the UNICEF, Shreya Bhattcharjee who has the record of playing tabla for the longest duration and Sambhav Mishra who is an accomplished writer.

Master Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan was awarded for innovation. He has developed a unique technology named Micropa to detect and filter micro plastics from water.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is awarded to children in the age group of 5 to 18 for their exceptional performance which deserve national recognition. The awards are given in six categories — Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Scholastic, Social Service and Sports. This year, awards were presented in the categories of Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Social Service and Sports.

Conferring the awards, the President said that children were the invaluable assets of the country and every effort made to build their future would shape the future of society and nation.

“We should make every effort for their safe and happy childhood and bright future. By awarding the children, we are encouraging and honouring their contribution in nation-building,” she said.