11 Bangladeshi nationals held while infiltrating into India: Border Security Force

Eleven Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended while trying to infiltrate into India through the international border in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalaya, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

“They are being questioned and will be handed over to state police for further legal action,” a spokesperson said.

He said the BSF was in regular touch with its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to sort out mutual issues, especially the prevention of atrocities on Indian nationals and people from minority communities in Bangladesh.

The South Bengal Frontier of the force headquartered in Kolkata said in a statement that its eastern command head, Additional Director General (ADG) Ravi Gandhi, chaired an operational conference on Saturday (August 10, 2024) to review security along the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border “amid the current unrest in Bangladesh” and the upcoming Independence Day on August 15.

In the statement, it said, “11 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended on the border while infiltrating into India. Two each were nabbed from the West Bengal and Tripura borders while seven were apprehended from the Meghalaya border. They are being questioned and will be handed over to state police for further legal action,” he said.

The spokesperson said BSF ADG (eastern command) Ravi Gandhi chaired a meeting on Saturday (August 10, 2024) to review security all along this border.

“Detailed deliberations were held to further enhance border control, security and management. Besides, it was decided to continue the close collaboration with counterpart BGB,” he said.

“The BSF has been holding flag meetings with the BGB to sort out mutual issues amicably, especially for the prevention of atrocities on Indian nationals and people from minority communities in Bangladesh and counterpart BGB has been responding well,” he said.

The Union Home Ministry recently formed a committee under the ADG to look into issues being faced by minorities in Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

