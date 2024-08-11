GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 Bangladeshi nationals held while infiltrating into India: Border Security Force

BSF apprehends 11 Bangladeshi nationals infiltrating India, to be handed over to state police, amid border security review

Published - August 11, 2024 05:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
“Two Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed from the West Bengal and Tripura borders while seven were apprehended from the Meghalaya border, and they are being questioned,” BSF’s South Bengal Frontier ADG said. File

“Two Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed from the West Bengal and Tripura borders while seven were apprehended from the Meghalaya border, and they are being questioned,” BSF’s South Bengal Frontier ADG said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Eleven Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended while trying to infiltrate into India through the international border in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalaya, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

“They are being questioned and will be handed over to state police for further legal action,” a spokesperson said.

He said the BSF was in regular touch with its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to sort out mutual issues, especially the prevention of atrocities on Indian nationals and people from minority communities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh crisis: BSF on high alert along border in Assam

The South Bengal Frontier of the force headquartered in Kolkata said in a statement that its eastern command head, Additional Director General (ADG) Ravi Gandhi, chaired an operational conference on Saturday (August 10, 2024) to review security along the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border “amid the current unrest in Bangladesh” and the upcoming Independence Day on August 15.

In the statement, it said, “11 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended on the border while infiltrating into India. Two each were nabbed from the West Bengal and Tripura borders while seven were apprehended from the Meghalaya border. They are being questioned and will be handed over to state police for further legal action,” he said.

BSF stops entry of 120 people from Bangladesh

The spokesperson said BSF ADG (eastern command) Ravi Gandhi chaired a meeting on Saturday (August 10, 2024) to review security all along this border.

“Detailed deliberations were held to further enhance border control, security and management. Besides, it was decided to continue the close collaboration with counterpart BGB,” he said.

“The BSF has been holding flag meetings with the BGB to sort out mutual issues amicably, especially for the prevention of atrocities on Indian nationals and people from minority communities in Bangladesh and counterpart BGB has been responding well,” he said.

The Union Home Ministry recently formed a committee under the ADG to look into issues being faced by minorities in Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Related Topics

India-Bangladesh / Bangladesh / India / West Bengal / Tripura / Meghalaya

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.