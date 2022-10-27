Electoral freebies | Parties should empower, not increase dependency on dole, says BJP

Photo for illustration purpose only.

BJP has raised no objections to the Election Commission of India (ECI) proposal that political parties should submit details of financial viability of their poll promises and has suggested that parties place more emphases on voter empowerment and capacity building rather than dependency on doles.

The response by the BJP submitted just before the October 19 deadline of the ECI to its proposal suggesting certain changes to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), circulated to leaders of all registered political parties.

Freebies are meant for alluring voters while welfarism is a policy intervention for inclusive growth, the BJP specified in its reply. The BJP has suggested that emphasis should be on empowering voters, increasing their capacity, imparting them skills to raise country's human capital, a party leader involved in the process said.

The party feels that the political parties should give more emphasis on empowering people/voters and enhance their capacity for their overall development, he said. Giving homes and free rations have a different purpose and providing electricity another, the senior leader added.

"Housing is a basic requirement and providing a home is a one-time help. Free rations started during the COVID crisis when people lost their jobs" said a party leader, differentiating between welfare measures and doles like free electricity. The comment on free electricity seems a reference to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with which the BJP has been engaged in a bitter battle over freebies, and which has been providing free power in Delhi and Punjab, the two states where it is in power.

BJP, it is learnt, has no objections to the poll panel's idea that political parties should also submit financial viability of their poll promises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been speaking repeatedly about "freebie culture" or "revadis" in various public fora for months now. A case is also being heard in the Supreme Court on the issue, and with the ECI circulating its proposal, the issue has gained traction.