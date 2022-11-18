Electoral bonds worth ₹10,246 crore sold in 21 tranches so far

November 18, 2022 01:00 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

About 93.5% of total bonds sold were in the denomination of ₹1 crore

PTI

A sample electoral bond issued by the State Bank of India. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Electoral bonds worth ₹10,246 crore have been sold by the State Bank of India (SBI) since the instrument was launched in March 2018.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding.

Stay 'unscheduled sale' of Electoral Bonds, activist asks ECI 

In a Right to Information (RTI) reply, the SBI said the majority of these bonds were of ₹1 crore while less than 10 per cent of subscriptions were of lower denominations — ₹10 lakh, ₹1 lakh, ₹10,000 and ₹ 1,000.

About 93.5% of total bonds sold were in the denomination of ₹1 crore, according to an RTI filed by Chandra Shekhar Gaur.

Only 0.25% in value terms were from ₹1 lakh, ₹10,000 and ₹1,000 denominations.

The SBI has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches, including those in Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, and Mumbai.

Centre amends Electoral Bond scheme to open a fresh one-week window for sales of such bonds starting November 9

The sale of the first batch of electoral bonds started on March 1-10, 2018.

An electoral bond is valid for 15 days from the date of issuance. No payment can be made to any political party if the bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period.

Electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country.

Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1% of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly election are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds.

The bond is a bearer instrument in the nature of a promissory note and an interest-free banking instrument.

As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or entities incorporated or established in India.

The purchaser is allowed to buy an electoral bond(s) only on due fulfilment of all the extant instructions regarding KYC norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India and by making payment from a bank account.

All payments for the issuance of the bond are accepted only in Indian rupees, through demand draft or cheque through Electronic Clearing System or direct debit to the buyer's account.

