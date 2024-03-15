ADVERTISEMENT

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket: Rahul Gandhi

March 15, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Thane

The funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments, he said.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on March 15, 2024. Photo: AICC via PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 15 termed the scrapped electoral bonds scheme brought in by the BJP-led Union government as the "biggest extortion racket in the world." The funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments, he alleged at a press conference in Thane, a day after data pertaining to the scheme was made public following Supreme Court directions.

Electoral bonds | Congress demands SC-monitored probe into donations to BJP by companies raided by I-T department and ED

ALSO READ
Making sense of the electoral bonds data

There was no correlation between the electoral bonds and the contracts given by Congress or other opposition parties' governments in states, said Mr. Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is in Maharashtra in its last leg.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US