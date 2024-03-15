Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket: Rahul Gandhi

March 15, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Thane

The funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 15 termed the scrapped electoral bonds scheme brought in by the BJP-led Union government as the "biggest extortion racket in the world." The funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments, he alleged at a press conference in Thane, a day after data pertaining to the scheme was made public following Supreme Court directions. Electoral bonds | Congress demands SC-monitored probe into donations to BJP by companies raided by I-T department and ED ALSO READ Making sense of the electoral bonds data

There was no correlation between the electoral bonds and the contracts given by Congress or other opposition parties' governments in states, said Mr. Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is in Maharashtra in its last leg.

