Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 15 termed the scrapped electoral bonds scheme brought in by the BJP-led Union government as the "biggest extortion racket in the world." The funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments, he alleged at a press conference in Thane, a day after data pertaining to the scheme was made public following Supreme Court directions.
