Electoral bonds scheme is an ‘experiment’, concept of minority needs reconsideration: RSS

March 18, 2024

The electoral bonds scheme is an “experiment” and only time will tell how effective it will be, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on March 17. Mr. Hosabale also stressed that society needs to ponder over the concept of minorities as described in the Constitution as this idea creates a divide in the society.

Speaking on the concluding day of the organisation’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest governing body of RSS, the organisation’s general secretary also said that the ethnic conflagration in Manipur has left grave wounds in the society there.

He said Punjab is witnessing two problems at present with one related to separatist and terror activities in recent past while the second issue was about anarchy being created in the name of farmers protest. “The farmers protest is talking less about farmers... It is disturbing the peace, especially what we have seen in Delhi last year,” he said adding that the matter was discussed in the ABPS meeting.

Responding to a question about concerns being raised on the electoral bonds issue and claims that they were purchased to get favours, Mr. Hosabale said the electoral bonds scheme is an “experiment”.

“It has been done with checks and balances. It is not that electoral bonds have been introduced today. Such schemes were brought in earlier too. Whenever a change is introduced, questions are raised and it is obvious [for such doubts to come up]. Questions were also raised when the EVMs (electronic voting machines) were introduced. But time will tell how good the new system is and the same should hence be left for experiment,” Mr. Hosabale said.

Regarding minorities

When asked to explain how the RSS and minorities are getting closer to each other, as stated by RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya, Mr. Hosabale said that when a particular community is called a minority, such a term creates divisions in society.

“Our society needs to rethink the concept of minorities as mentioned in the Constitution of India...this country belongs to all... In India, we consider Muslims and Christians as minorities and communication is happening with both these communities. Many of our volunteers also belong to these communities. We do not exhibit them as showpieces,” said Mr. Hosabale.

He added that the RSS considers all citizens of India as ‘Hindu’ through nationality and tries to maintain a communication with those who do not subscribe to this thought.

Mr. Hosabale gave the latest example of Ram Temple akshat (sacred rice) distribution activity in which, he stated, all communities of society were involved — be it Muslims or Christians. “The politics of minorityism (minority) has been opposed by Sangh since the beginning,” he added.

Speaking about the role of RSS in Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura temple suits, Mr. Hosabale maintained that all fights do not need the same action. “What we have done for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement is not needed in current scenario. The matter is in court. If it is resolved by the court, then there is no need for agitation,” he added.

Explaining the Samajik Samrasta (social harmony) initiative of the RSS, Mr. Hosabale said that the first step towards social harmony is removing social evils like untouchability and caste divides.

“Among the Hindu society in many places in India, people are not allowed to enter temples, have separate water source and even have separate cremation grounds. We are working to get rid of social evils and get connected with every religion,” said the RSS general secretary.

Backing the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country, Mr. Hosabale said the RSS has always welcomed it. Citing the recent enactment of the UCC in Uttarakhand, he said the Bill should be studied well and implemented throughout the nation as the RSS desires such a move.

During the meeting on Sunday, Mr. Hosabale was re-elected for the post of Sarkaryavah (general secretary) for three years. He has also selected six joint general secretaries for three years from 2024 to 2027. Krishna Gopal, Mukund, Arun Kumar and Ramdutt Chakradhar were repeated as joint general secretaries while Alok Kumar and Atul Limaye were the two new entrants. Notably, the RSS relieved Manmohan Vaidya as its joint general secretary.