Electoral bonds issue rocks Rajya Sabha

The Upper House adjourned on November 21 morning within four minutes of convening after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu rejected the persistent demand from the Opposition benches to suspend the day’s business to hold a debate on “electoral bonds”, “Forest Rights Act” and “disinvestment of PSUs”.

Congress members Mohd. Ali Khan and B.K. Hariprasad moved a notice for a debate on the “Reservation expressed by RBI on ECI Bonds”, CPI(M) MP K.K. Ragesh demanded a debate on the “Situation arising out of recent Supreme Court decision regarding eviction of forest dwellers” and another CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem wanted a debate on ‘disinvestment’.

Mr. Naidu said none of the issues warranted suspension of the listed business and taking up them on priority. However, Congress members were on their feet and held protests. Mr. Naidu said it was the prerogative of the Chair to decide which discussion should be taken up. This did not pacify the Congress and other Opposition party members following which Mr. Naidu had adjourned the House till noon.

‘Foreign interests’

After the adjournment, the Left MPs addressed a press conference. “Selling PSUs which are the pride of the nation is despicable. This government is run by foreign investors and can’t call itself a nationalist government. Economy is completely under control of foreign forces,” CPI leader Binoy Viswam said.

Congress MPs B K Hariprasad and Vivek Tankha also spoke to the press. “There is no fair play ground in the elections because of the electoral bonds since the BJP alone is able to corner most of the donations and now they are shying away from debating the issue too,” Mr. Tankha said.