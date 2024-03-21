ADVERTISEMENT

Electoral Bonds case | SBI files compliance affidavit in Supreme Court; withholds full bank account numbers, KYC information

March 21, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - New Delhi

SBI said that it has provided all details of electoral bonds in its possession to the ECI, except complete bank account numbers and KYC details of political parties for cyber security reasons

The Hindu Bureau

KYC details of purchasers have also not been made public for “security reasons”, SBI tells Supreme Court in its compliance affidavit filed on March 21, 2024. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The State Bank of India (SBI) on March 21 filed its compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that full disclosure has been made to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the purchase/redemption of electoral bonds.

SBI tells the Supreme Court that all details — the names of the purchasers of the bonds, denomination and specific numbers of individual bonds, names of the parties that has encashed the bonds, last four digits of the bank account numbers of political parties and the denominations and numbers of the bonds encashed — have been shared with the ECI for publication.

The SBI, however, said the complete bank account numbers and KYC details are not being made public as it “may compromise the security of the account (cyber security)”.

Similarly, the KYC details of purchasers have also not been made public for “security reasons” apart from the fact that such information was not fed or collated in the system.

“However, they are not necessary for identifying the political parties,” the SBI said in its affidavit in the Supreme Court.

