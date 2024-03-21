ADVERTISEMENT

Pharma companies facing probe funded parties through electoral bonds, alleges Congress

March 21, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh cited news reports to claim that seven firms that failed drug quality tests of medicines have donated to political parties through electoral bonds

PTI

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged “underhand deals” between the government and the pharmaceutical companies. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Congress on March 21 alleged that seven of the 35 pharmaceutical companies which have contributed ₹1,000 crore to political parties through electoral bonds were being investigated for manufacturing poor quality drugs such as cough syrups and Remdesivir.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged "underhand deals" between the government and the pharmaceutical companies so that they can carry out their businesses after giving donations to the ruling party — "Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo".

Also Read | Electoral bonds data reveal ‘four corrupt tactics’ of the BJP, says Congress

"Thirty-five pharmaceutical companies in India have contributed nearly ₹1,000 crore to political parties through electoral bonds, data released by the Election Commission on March 14 has revealed. Of these, at least seven companies were being investigated for poor-quality drugs when they purchased the bonds. The drugs in question include widely-used products such as cough syrup, blood pressure regulating medicines, and the COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir," he said in a post on X.

ALSO READ
Electoral bonds | Biggest beneficiaries claim inability to reveal donor names

"One can only imagine what underhand deals — 'Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo' — may have occurred between the pharma companies producing these 'poor quality drugs' and the government. One can only imagine the costs that this may have inflicted on consumers and citizens who trust their government to regulate the drug market with honesty and integrity," Mr. Ramesh also said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He cited news reports to claim that seven firms that failed drug quality tests of medicines have donated to political parties through electoral bonds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / national politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US