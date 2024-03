March 21, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on March 21 alleged that seven of the 35 pharmaceutical companies which have contributed ₹1,000 crore to political parties through electoral bonds were being investigated for manufacturing poor quality drugs such as cough syrups and Remdesivir.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged "underhand deals" between the government and the pharmaceutical companies so that they can carry out their businesses after giving donations to the ruling party — "Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo".

Also Read | Electoral bonds data reveal ‘four corrupt tactics’ of the BJP, says Congress

"Thirty-five pharmaceutical companies in India have contributed nearly ₹1,000 crore to political parties through electoral bonds, data released by the Election Commission on March 14 has revealed. Of these, at least seven companies were being investigated for poor-quality drugs when they purchased the bonds. The drugs in question include widely-used products such as cough syrup, blood pressure regulating medicines, and the COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir," he said in a post on X.