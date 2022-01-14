Electoral bonds account for 53% of DMK’s income: report

EC releases annual reports submitted by AIADMK, BSP, PDP and JMM

Electoral bonds from anonymous donors accounted for 53% of the DMK’s income in 2020-2021, the financial year that preceded the April 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections that the party won.

According to the party’s annual audit report for 2020-2021 that was published by the Election Commission on Thursday, the DMK had a total income of ₹149.95 crore, an increase from the previous financial year where it received ₹64.90 crore.

Out of the total income, ₹113.99 crore was from “grants, donations and contributions”, the DMK’s annual report said. Of that, ₹80 crore was received in the form of electoral bonds, an increase from ₹45.50 crore the previous year. The party also collected ₹11.74 lakh in membership fees and ₹16.54 crore in election fees. The DMK spent a total of ₹218.49 crore, of which ₹213.27 crore was characterised as election expenses, including ₹69 crore on “other propaganda expenses - through consultants” and ₹56.69 crore on print and electronic media advertisements.

The AIADMK, which was the incumbent government going into the 2021 polls, spent ₹42.36 crore in 2020-2021, out of which ₹34.86 crore was election expenditure, according to its report, also published on Thursday. The party’s total income was ₹34.07 crore, of which ₹16.68 crore was from “other” sources, ₹12.85 crore from “issuance of forms and application fees” and ₹2 crore in the form of grants, donations or contributions.

In the previous financial year, the AIADMK had received ₹58.24 crore as grants, donations and contributions. While the party did not declare any electoral bonds in 2020-2021, it had received ₹6 crore from the bonds in the previous year.

The Election Commission also published the annual reports submitted by the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The BSP spent ₹17.29 crore and took in ₹52.46 crore as income, out of which ₹46.46 crore was income from interest. Among the assets the party declared was ₹90.57 lakh in “murals and statues”. The PDP’s expenditure and income in 2020-2021 were ₹9.95 lakh and ₹33,289 respectively. The JMM, which is in power in Jharkhand, had an income of ₹90.66 lakh and expenditure of ₹58.43 lakh.