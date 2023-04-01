ADVERTISEMENT

Electoral bond sales for 10 days from April 3

April 01, 2023 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

Scheduled sale comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections

The Hindu Bureau

The government on Friday announced the 26th tranche of electoral bond sales to be undertaken over a ten-day window starting April 3 and closing on April 12, at all authorised branches of the State Bank of India.

While the move comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, a ten-day sale window in April is part of the stated schedule of sale of such bonds’ since the electoral bond scheme was introduced in January 2018 as a means “to cleanse the system of political funding in the country”.

As per the original scheme, the bonds are made available for 10 days each in January, April, July and October, on dates specified by the Central government, and an additional 30-day period in the year of the Lok Sabha elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last November, the scheme was amended to grant the Centre the power to declare an extra fortnight of electoral bond sales in years when States and Union Territories with a legislature have polls. That window was used to issue electoral bonds ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Individuals can buy the electoral bonds on their own or along with others and remit them to registered political parties with at least 1% vote share in the Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US